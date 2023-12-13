‘The ugliest thing I’ve ever seen.’ – Behold The Failed “Minions” Cake This Mom Got Made For Her Son’s Birthday
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this sure doesn’t look good.
In fact, it looks downright SAD if you ask me.
A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers what happened after she ordered a custom cake from an H-E-B grocery store.
She wanted to get a Minions-themed cake for her son’s birthday and let’s just say that she was pretty disappointed…
She called it “the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen.”
The cake was supposed to have the Minion goggles on top…but that didn’t happen.
Well, this sure is puzzling…
She said, “what the **** is this?”
She said she kept the cake because the party was the next day and she decided that she could fix the problems.
Let’s take a look at her video.
She posted another video that shows how she fixed the cake and she told viewers, “Lesson learned, I will not be going to H-E-B.”
Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.
This viewer hopes she didn’t actually pay…
Another TikTokker kind of nailed it!
And this person said they did her DIRTY!
Another day, another cake fail.
When will it ever end?