December 31, 2023 at 5:46 am

‘Best thing ever.’ – Nanny For A Rich Family Takes Naps And Uses A Personal Trainer During Her Shifts

by Matthew Gilligan

Most people probably think working as a nanny sounds like a lot of hard work and headaches, but a woman named Callie posted a video on TikTok that I think will change a lot of minds…if you can land the perfect nannying gig.

Callie told viewers what a typical day is like at her job nannying for a wealthy family and she said, “Being a nanny for rich people. Best thing ever. Listen to my day. First I got to work and watched an episode of Paw Patrol.”

Callie said she then took the kids to school and then went to meet with her personal trainer while the littlest boy who isn’t in school yet got to play.

And then they volunteered at a senior citizen center and she said, “We sang, we danced, we bought flowers for the little old ladies and then we immediately went home for a three hour nap.”

And it got even better!

Callie continued, “The house was spotless because the cleaners had come. The laundry was done because the laundry fairy came.”

She then told viewers that they were on their way to pick up the other kids from school and then they were going to Chick-fil-A to get a snack.

Not a bad day!

Here’s the video.

Here’s what people had to say.

This person loved this story.

Another viewer said she’s a “Disneyland” nanny.

And this person talked about how their nannying job works.

Sounds like a pretty sweet gig, don’t you think?

Brb… applying for nanny jobs…

