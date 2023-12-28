Boss Insists That Model Employee “Needs To Prove Himself,” So He Does Just That And Gets A Higher Paying Job At Another Company
In the not-so-distant past, people got a job when they finished with college or a professional training program, then displayed loyalty to their company (and vice versa) until they retired 30+ years later.
Nowadays, we expect to have to change jobs at least a handful of times before we land somewhere we can ride out the end of our career.
OP worked for a great company, though, and loved the work and being able to learn.
So 8+ years ago I used to work as a business analyst for a large multinational construction materials company.
I was a good employee. They were a great employer. I had been given two promotions in my time there and been moved to several domains in the IT department.
I learned a lot.
He was passed over for a promotion, but that wasn’t a big deal.
A role came up to be a Sr. Business Analyst within a new domain and for various reasons I was denied the promotion. Not a big deal.
I understood the reasons. I really did. I wasn’t bitter.
A more deserving external candidate 100% got the position.
I was still given the opportunity to work in that domain.
Great learning opportunity.
The more he learned, though, the more he felt like a promotion was in order.
A few successful projects later in the new domain I asked if I could organically be promoted to a Sr. Business Analyst.
And by successful delivery I mean my business partner going to another director in IT, who had a stake in that domain “Where has he been all of my life” so I had definitely done good if not great.
The reason they gave for his denial really made him mad, so he started looking elsewhere.
My manager spoke with my Director and the response was “well he needs to prove himself”
I had to laugh.
Don’t get me wrong again. My director was a great guy. He after all did promote me twice and gave me the opportunity to learn all these various new domains of the business. Nothing against him.
The explanation just made me angry.
I would’ve been satisfied with “there’s no budget this year” or “I don’t think I’ll get approval for an in place promotion.”
HR was one of the domains I supported so I know how things go.
So I kept learning the new domain and started applying for various jobs outside the company. Took a few months but one role finally clicked.
Now, his company is wishing they would have taken his request just a little more seriously.
Current Job: $88k + 15% bonus paid annually
New Job: $110k + 30% bonus paid quarterly
Director wanted me to prove myself. I just proved my worth to another company. Got a $22k raise on my base and doubled my bonus percentage.
My manager then comes and asks me “so was there anything we could’ve done to keep you like make you a Sr.?”
“Well I only started looking because they said no to being promoted. Otherwise I was and still am happy here. The money is hard to turn down though.”
In hindsight I am glad they denied me the promotion. I would’ve never left that company otherwise and not been on my current career trajectory.
Is Reddit in his corner? Let’s find out!
The top comment says it really was a blessing in disguise.
Sometimes businesses really don’t make sense.
It’s never a bad thing to wander outside your comfort zone.
Job hopping is totally normal – and profitable.
They say you have to keep your eye on the future.
I feel like this is just the way of the world.
Good for OP for realizing he deserved more for his contributions.
