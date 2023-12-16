Boss Tells Employee They Must Work 40 Hours per Week, So They Maliciously Comply And Get The Policy Changed
Required to work 40 hours a week?
“Years ago I worked for a company that tried to skate by with as little labor overhead as possible.
A lot of micromanaging was going on.
They’d hire under qualified people and then expect top results. Management was a husband and wife who ran the company like it was a Fortune 500 company. We maybe had 30-40 employees.
They’d implement all sorts of policies. Most of them were arbitrary and very micromanaging.
One of the policies they created was a “mandatory 40 hours” policy. If you missed any work Monday-Friday you’d have to come in on Saturday to make it up, no excuses accepted. If you didn’t come in on Saturday to make up the time you’d get a strike.
3 strikes and you’re gone.
They got a call from the owner…
One day I needed to take off from work 1/2 an hour early and I cleared it with my on-site boss.
On Friday one of the owners calls me and says she double checking to make sure I’ll be there on Saturday. I explain it was only a 1/2 an hour I missed and she said there were no excuses accepted.
I needed to work my 40 hours otherwise I’d get a strike.
It was time to maliciously comply!
Cue my malicious compliance.
I told her okay and I’d be there on Saturday. I get to the site on time for 7 am roll call. The on-site boss takes roll and starts telling people what projects they are going to work on.
There’s about 15 people on site and I deliberately stand in the back waiting. By the time the boss makes it to me it’s about 7:25 am.
He starts detailing my job and I cut him off and explain that I’ll be leaving in 5 minutes.
He looks at me and asks why?
Well, let me fill you in!
I explain to him that I was told I needed to work my 40 hours and that since I missed 1/2 an hour of work I only needed to make up 1/2 an hour and would be leaving at 7:30am.
He asks why can’t I stay all day and get the overtime.
That’s the good stuff!
I reply that I’m only required to work 40 hours and that I have plans.
I left promptly at 7:30am and had a great weekend.
Come Monday I got a “we’re disappointed that you chose not to stay to help your coworkers” speech from the bosses and that was about it.
That policy went away a few weeks later.”
That's how it's done, folks.
Malicious compliance at its finest!
