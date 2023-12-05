Boyfriend Discovers That Girlfriend Writes Adult Books For A Living And Demands To Know Her Pen Name.
AITA for demanding my girlfriend tells me her author’s pen name?
“I’ve (m32) been dating Siobhan (f32) for 6 months now.
She’s always been very vague about what she does for a living (things like writing and working from home writing) but recently, one of her friends mentioned something and I finally dragged it out of her.
She’s an author, she write and self published romance and erotica stories and novels and while not rich, she’s able to make a living out of it.
I googled her name and couldn’t find anything so I confronted her about this.
She said she’s writing under a pen name so I demanded she gives it to me so I know what she does.
She refuses saying she doesn’t want it to be leaked even by accident and no one knows.
I accused her of not trusting me and she still refused which was really annoying.
I tried nicer approach and told her that I want to know her fantasies so I can try it out with her and she told me that what she writes aren’t her fantasies but her readers and she’s still not going to tell me.
At night I tried to check her laptop for her pen name but she changed her password before bed. I was annoyed and told her she clearly doesn’t trust me and it’s not fair because I have a right to know what she writes especially since it’s a sensitive topic and I don’t know her if I don’t know her pen name.
She was furious I tried to look on her laptop and told me to go home. Before leaving I told her when she calls to apologize, I expect to get her pen name with the apology. She called me an ******* on my way out.
I thought she’d call by now but she hasn’t. My sister told me I was the ******* and I should apologize but I just don’t see it and need. Second opinion.
Was I the *******?”
