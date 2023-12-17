Company Told Her To No Worry About Layoffs, Then Lays Her Off After She Finishes Assignments. – ‘They said everything was good.’
by Laura Lynott
A former tech worker said people should prioritize their families because companies were laying people off without warning despite pushing them to their work limits!
@edacyu told her followers that despite her former company assuring workers there would be no layoffs, they put the staff through rigorous deadlines and then laid them off anyhow.
She said: “So, I just got laid off yesterday and I felt like I needed to come on here and remind everybody that companies genuinely do not give a **** about you. Yesterday, our company laid off almost 250 people that they promised last year wouldn’t need to be laid off.”
She continued: “They gave us a no indication that this is going to happen. They said everything was good. The financials were good. We had no reason to worry. And they had all of these people, all of my former co workers working super hard up until the last minute on these imaginary deadlines and super tight projects.”
And still more: “And it turns out that they were doing that because they wanted the work done before they laid off everybody on mass. So you’re working late nights trying to make some imaginary deadline or not taking vacation not taking care of your family, or spending time with loved ones because work tells you you have to.”
And if there was ever an important message it could just be this one right here!
She added: “Stop, absolutely do not listen to them. Because I will be the first to tell you that companies are going to fire you even if you do all of those things for them.”
Watch the full clip here:
@edacyu
daily reminder to always put yourself before your work!! #laidoff #layoffs #techtok #techlayoffs
