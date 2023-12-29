Controlling Stepfather Insists That All Of Her Uncle’s Monetary Help Is Split Equally, But When The Uncle Offers To Pay For College Things Get Ugly
by Trisha Leigh
There is no doubt that blending families is hard – though not as hard, I don’t think, as losing a parent when you’re young.
OP and her sister lost their dad when they were 7 and 5, and it’s been hard.
I’m 17 and my little sister is 15. Our dad died about 10 years ago. It was sudden and devastating.
One day he kissed and hugged me and sis and told us he loved us and then we never heard from him again. At the time I couldn’t fully grasped why he chose to stay away even though mom tried to explain it to us.
I missed him and thought I did something wrong to make dad mad. I repeatedly called his phone hoping he would answer but it always went directly to his voicemail.
At his funeral, I realized I would never see him again and I broke down.
Luckily, they have family members who have been there for them.
I don’t remember much from that day except Uncle David held me the entire time. He held me throughout the funeral, during the drive home, and as I fell asleep that night. Uncle Alan did the same thing with sis.
It wasn’t easy growing up with just my mom and sis but not as tough as it could have been because the two uncles were always a phone call away.
Whenever we needed help with school, one of the uncles was there to tutor us. One of them was always in the front row of every school performance and game.
Whenever I wake up in the middle of the night and miss dad, I’ll call Uncle David and know he’ll always pick up.
When their mom remarried, she definitely chose the wrong man (as far as a father figure is concerned).
My mom eventually remarried to Bob.
I never liked Bob because he always have to be in control and placed us on a strict schedule. Dinner was at 7 everyday no matter what.
If we came home late and dinner was over, we weren’t allowed to eat that night.
Whenever our uncles gave me and sis money, we had to give it to Bob and he divided the money equally.
Things came to a head when OP’s uncles revealed some fantastic news.
A couple of months ago, sis and I were eating with Uncle David and his family. Our dinner conversation eventually led to where I want to go for college and how to pay for it.
Uncle David told me that the uncles decided long ago they were going to pay for me and sis’s tuition and cost of living on campus.
I cried when I heard that and laughed when he jokingly said he hope I don’t get into medical school because that’s going to cost him a fortune.
Her stepdad didn’t agree, though, and drove OP and her sister away.
I went home and excitedly told mom and Bob that the uncles are going to pay for our colleges.
Instead of being happy, they both looked furious and Bob started screaming about how unfair it was to our step siblings and half sister that we’re getting a free ride through college.
He wanted me to tell our uncles to divided the college funds equally among the kids but I refused.
The next day he kept on screaming at us so sis and I packed our bags to go to Uncle David’s house. He kept on screaming and even followed us out to my car.
Sis and I have been living Uncle David and his family ever since. This feels more like home that it ever did at our house.
Now, her mom is guilting them about coming home for Christmas.
Mom has been asking us to come home for Christmas for a month now and I’ve been refusing.
Today is the 24th and she’s been calling all morning crying and saying how we need to spend Christmas with family.
Am I wrong for not spending Christmas with mom?
Does Reddit think OP’s mom deserves a family holiday? I want to know!
The top comment hopes OP can find a way to stay away.
They think a judge would be very interested in the details of their home life.
After all, they are spending Christmas with family.
This commenter thinks their stepdad sounds like a lunatic.
Everyone is rightfully appalled.
I am so happy OP and her sister have somewhere to go.
They should never go back, and never feel badly.
If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, bad stepparents, christmas, family, holidays, parents, reddit, siblings, stepparents, top, when parents choose new partners, white text