Customer Discovers A Very Gross Ingredient In Their Pizza. ‘That sir is a lawsuit.’

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@user601976736171

We’ve all heard about those stories where somebody bought something and found an absolutely crazy surprise when they opened it up or took a bite.

But this… ewwwwww…

Somebody recently ordered a pizza and got a very chewy addition to their meal that made them absolutely gag.

A Tiktok user posted a video where they noticed something blue sticking out of their pie….

Source: TikTok/@user601976736171

The guy says: “There’s plastic here… that’s someone’s … glove. That’s … disgusting.”

Ugh. This might actually put you off getting pizza tonight. The toppings looked delish but what lies underneath, not so much.

And yes, it literally is.

Source: TikTok/@user601976736171

He said: “I ordered pizza from Pizza Pizza and found a glove inside it.” He continued to poke until more of the glove appeared.

Now THAT is some kinda nasty pizza surprise topping!

Source: TikTok/@user601976736171

Eh, let’s turn the cooker on tonight…

Watch the full video here:

@user601976736171

Shoutout to Pizza Pizza for the glove in my food @Pizza Pizza 🍕🍕 #fyp #pizza #foryou #foryoupage #viral #food #toronto #6ixbuzz

♬ original sound – user601976736171

 

 

 

Here’s what folk thought of pizzagate:

Well, it IS a pizza with what looks like a glove in it, but I don’t know about anything else… maybe a free pizza?

Source: TikTok/@user601976736171

Folk doing pizza detective work…

Source: TikTok/@user601976736171

Eh. NO. He threw a pizza and its glove away but he doesn’t own a pizza joint.

Source: TikTok/@user601976736171

Seems like somebody will be getting A LOT of free pizza for a long time.

Go get that refund, fam!

