Customer Discovers A Very Gross Ingredient In Their Pizza. ‘That sir is a lawsuit.’
by Laura Lynott
We’ve all heard about those stories where somebody bought something and found an absolutely crazy surprise when they opened it up or took a bite.
But this… ewwwwww…
Somebody recently ordered a pizza and got a very chewy addition to their meal that made them absolutely gag.
A Tiktok user posted a video where they noticed something blue sticking out of their pie….
The guy says: “There’s plastic here… that’s someone’s … glove. That’s … disgusting.”
Ugh. This might actually put you off getting pizza tonight. The toppings looked delish but what lies underneath, not so much.
And yes, it literally is.
He said: “I ordered pizza from Pizza Pizza and found a glove inside it.” He continued to poke until more of the glove appeared.
Now THAT is some kinda nasty pizza surprise topping!
Eh, let’s turn the cooker on tonight…
Watch the full video here:
@user601976736171
Shoutout to Pizza Pizza for the glove in my food @Pizza Pizza 🍕🍕 #fyp #pizza #foryou #foryoupage #viral #food #toronto #6ixbuzz
Here’s what folk thought of pizzagate:
Well, it IS a pizza with what looks like a glove in it, but I don’t know about anything else… maybe a free pizza?
Folk doing pizza detective work…
Eh. NO. He threw a pizza and its glove away but he doesn’t own a pizza joint.
Seems like somebody will be getting A LOT of free pizza for a long time.
Go get that refund, fam!