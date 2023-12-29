Customer Finds A Piece of Wood In The Boneless Wings She Bought From Walmart. – ‘It’s a literal block of wood, y’all.’
I’ll never forget when I was a little kid and one of my brothers was eating cereal and all of a sudden…a cricket appeared in the bowl.
Yuck!
Was that little critter from the factory or had it snuck into the box in the cupboard?
I guess we’ll never know, but the point is that it was disgusting and my brother was not pleased.
And that anecdote reminded me of this story!
A TikTokker named Bella shared a video and showed viewers what happened when things went sideways after she bit into a honey BBQ boneless wing from Walmart.
Bella showed a close-up of what she chomped down on…and it turned out to be a block of wood.
She said, “It’s a literal piece of wood that she just bit into… It’s a literal block of wood, y’all. It’s wood.”
Well, that’s not good…
Take a look at her video.
@Walmart could you kindly explain how we were given a block of wood in place of a honey bbq boneless wing 🤔. She literally bit into it and said “this is hard like wood”. And thats when I saw the VERY BLUE tip. #fyp #walmart #atlantaeats #greshamrdwalmart #atlantageorgia #onlyinatlanta
That was pretty gross!
Have you ever had something like this happen?
