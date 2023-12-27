December 27, 2023 at 11:43 am

Dairy Queen Is Selling A $6 Mystery Bag And People Reveal What They Got

by Laura Lynott

There’s something in us as humans, where we just LOVE a surprise – even if we’re paying for it and Dairy Queen has sure capitalized on that!

The sheer joy from some of the people buying $6 Mystery Bags at Dairy Queen is something to behold and we are here for it.

Folks show off their drinks and ice-cream sundaes as they pick them out of the bag and while some online love the idea, others are kind of saying is the bag even worth it.

@ashleynhdz wrote: “$6 mystery bag! #dairyqueen #mysterybag #fyp.

Hey, let’s leave it up to you decided. It’s kinda cool seeing people as excited as kids though, even if it is just over a $6 surprise. And I kinda want one!

I love that these people are this happy to get treats.

Warms my heart!

Watch the full cute clip here:

@ashleynhdz

$6 mystery bag!! #dairyqueen #mysterybag #fyp

♬ Renee – SALES

Here’s what the internet thinks:

Genius! Ha.

Bargain!

It’s all about the snacks!

Go get those snacks, fam!

