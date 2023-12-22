‘Dear Walmart, you might want to fix this.’ – Shopper Was Asked for a Receipt, But Walmart’s New Self-Checkout Has A No Receipt Button
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that’s weird…
A Walmart shopper shared a video on TikTok with the caption, “Walmart has a new system. No receipt button.”
The man said that Walmart needs to fix the new system before “someone who is not as nice as I am does the same thing that I do and gives you hell.”
The man explained, “In their little self-checkout machine there is the option to not get a receipt, which means that they’re gonna have some trouble checking them.”
He said he used the self-checkout and didn’t get a receipt because “I don’t care about carrying a piece of paper that says I bought toilet paper.”
He said that an employee stopped him on his way out the door and asked for his receipt and he told them that he didn’t get one.
He told the worker that the self-checkout machine gave him the no-receipt option.
He then told them that he was going to leave and added, “And then, you’re gonna walk on over to your manager and you’re gonna ask him what the protocol is for this situation.”
The man ended his video by saying, “You might wanna figure it out.”
Well, that’s kinda weird…
Maybe they need better training for their workers!
