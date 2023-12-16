Elon Mush Reveals That Tesla’s Cybertruck Engineers Designed An Alternative Because They Thought The Original Design Was Awful
by Trisha Leigh
If we’re being completely honest, Tesla hasn’t had a whole lot of good press when it comes to their line of smart and/or self-driving cars.
It seems the Cybertruck is not going to be the automobile that changes that.
Based on the real-life images we’ve seen, many think the truck is weird-looking at best, and according to Musk’s recent biography, even Tesla staff thinks its futuristic silhouette is silly at best.
In fact, some of them – led by design leader Franz von Holzhauen – hated it so much they started a secret alternative design back in 2019.
“A majority of the people in this studio hated it. They were like, ‘You can’t be serious.’ They didn’t want to have anything to do with it. It was just too weird.”
No one listened, apparently, because we’ve all see Musk’s odd design out on the road – and sometimes on the side of it, broken down.”
In the book, Musk says that he doesn’t “do focus groups.”
As silly as it might look, with states like California mandating the use of zero-emissions vehicles as soon as 2035, this might be a serious alternative to bestselling light-duty trucks like the Ford F-series.
We’ll have to see whether Musk’s hubris pays off…at this point, though, I think I’m betting against him.
I’m not the only one, but there are plenty of people in his corner on this design and the rest of his ventures as well.
Not his engineers, apparently, though they must have decided to fall in line.
