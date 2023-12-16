Employee Clearly Has Multiple Jobs And Tries To Get One More, But Doesn’t Realize It’s A Subsidiary Of Their Existing Company.
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s always so satisfying to see someone who cuts corners and doesn’t put any effort in get theirs at some point.
And the person who is the subject of this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page probably never even saw it coming!
Check out this story and see what you think…
You want the job? Approved, it’s yours! (120k pay cut).
“Had an employee paid roughly 240k per year as a high grade level software developer for the last year or so.
They’re always unavailable, always underperforming.
When they do attend meetings, they slip up and call people by names that we don’t have in our organization at all.
Pretty obvious what is going on.
Seems like somebody has a side gig, yeah?
Anyway, our big software company owns dozens of small software company subsidiaries.
Our friend here applied as an external candidate to one of our subsidiaries for a scrum master position.
He was in for a surprise!
He went through the interview process, they chose to extend him an offer.
They were surprised to find out he was already in the system, and contacted me about it.
I explained that he seemed very distracted and unenthusiastic about his current role, and that I fully support his career change if it is what will make him happy.
You got it!
Transfer approved!
The gymnastics involved trying to explain how it was a mistake to people he interviewed with for several hours is amazing.
For what it is worth, I don’t care if you have multiple jobs as long as your work gets done.”
Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.
This person thinks they know what this guy was up to.
Another individual made some sense of all of this.
One Reddit user nailed it.
And this reader said this stuff can get touchy ethically.
I bet this employee is really kicking himself now.
He blew it!