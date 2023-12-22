Employee Was Reprimanded For Working Too Fast, But Praised After They Barely Did Anything
by Matthew Gilligan
Isn’t it funny how sometimes workers get reprimanded for working TOO FAST?
Yeah, I never really understood that one…
But you hear about it again and again!
And this worker could only maliciously comply when they were told to sloooooooow it down.
Check out what they had to say.
You want less downtime? You got it.
“I’m a medical interpreter, working from home most days but at an OBGYN Center once a week.
In between patients (1 minute or less), I’m supposed to be checking emails, or catching up on training, tidying up my desk, or adding patient data.
They do their job quickly.
What that consists of is typing in the time started, time ended, patient’s last name, and provider’s name. It usually takes me a total of 15 minutes to do all of the above because I’m pretty tidy and organized. Others take 45+ to do the same tasks.
Someone decided to talk to them about it.
Yesterday I got reprimanded because I only spend 15 minutes doing this stuff and the rest is “downtime” according to the computer.
Right now I’m averaging about 20% downtime per day. Apparently this isn’t good enough.
I told them it doesn’t take me that long to complete all those tasks but they insist I be better.
All they could do was agree!
Here’s what I’ve done today: read one email, play Tears of the Kingdom, input patient’s data, browse Reddit, “Tidy up,” play some more TOTK, look up cute comics on Insta.
Another email, watch a YouTube video.
You get the pattern.
I got praised for all the extra work I put in today, despite my new lack of efficiency.”
Here’s what people had to say.
One reader said they need to find a new job…
This Reddit user said this sounds way too old-fashioned.
One reader made a good point.
This Reddit user made an excellent point.
And this individual talked about how they used to do their job.
I’ll never understand bosses like this one…
So weird!
