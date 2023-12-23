Ex-Wife Leaves A Bunch Of Stuff At His House, So He Gets Rid Of It. Now She Wants It Back And Much More.
by Matthew Gilligan
Sometimes you get to a point with someone when you just need to cut the cord for good.
And that goes double for when you’re dealing with an ex…
The guy who wrote the following story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page wants to know if he went too far for what he did to his ex.
Check out what he had to say.
AITA for not keeping my ex-wife’s stuff for over 2 years while she “figured it out”?
“So me and my ex-wife were married for a little over year when she came home from a girls trip and decided she didn’t want to be married anymore.
Things didn’t work out between them.
Wouldn’t really give me a reason for this, didn’t want to discuss it unless it was with a therapist, which I didn’t want to do unless she told me first because I didn’t want to be blindsided by something with a stranger present.
Long story short, I could have been a better husband, she could have been a better wife.
But we separated, divorced, and that was fall of ’21.
Fast forward to now.
We’ve had very minimal contact (for taxes or mail, stuff like that) but have been very civil with each other.
So this past summer I hadn’t heard from her for months and wanted to clean out my garage. Some totes of clothes and decorations that I’ll never use.
He’d given her a heads-up about this.
So away it went to the trash or donated.
Now when we first separated I gave her plenty of time and opportunity to remove her items from the house (anything that wasn’t blanetly mine like my PC or guns or stuff like that. I honestly just wanted her out of my life so I told her to take whatever she wanted), even leaving the locks unchanged for a whole year after divorcing because up till then her name was still on then deed to the home.
I guess she moved away after the divorce to another state? I’m unsure as I just didn’t ask and didn’t care.
NOW she wants her stuff back?!
So recently she texted me and said she would be in town and asked if she could come get her stuff and remove some of the house hold items as well like a gas grill and a table.
Items we got when we were together and have been left with me and used by me for the past two years and the items that I’ve gotten rid of.
Uh oh!
So AITA for just telling her no?
I don’t want to be mean about it but it’s been two years since we divorced. How long was I suppose hang on to this stuff?
She never asked me to hang on to it for her.
Plus the common house items that I’ve been using, am I just supposed to let her have those and buy new stuff?
I’m very confused about what she expected after two years of being divorced.”
Check out how folks responded on Reddit.
This reader said he’s NTA.
Another reader shared what they did in this situation.
This person shared a ridiculous story.
One reader said they see this kind of stuff all the time.
And this Reddit user said he was under no obligation to keep this stuff.
Sometimes you just have to say NO.
And this was definitely one of those times.
