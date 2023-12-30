Forgetful Sister Didn’t Heed Her Brother’s Advice About Taking Her Keys And Ends Up Sleeping In A Dog Bed Outside
AITA for ‘making’ my sister sleep in the dog bed outside overnight?
“So I’m currently in a leg and arm cast due an accident and so temporarily moved back home with the rents and my younger sister.
Their sister is exactly responsible.
My parents are currently out of town and so it was just me and my sister.
My sister has a tendency of leaving her keys behind/losing them and usually we have to open for her.
She was going out for a party Friday night and I warned her to triple check that she had her keys before she left.
Surprise surprise, she left the keys behind so she called me at like 3 am intoxicated and telling me to open up for her.
Getting up is a mission in my condition and I’d warned so I told her straight up that I wasn’t coming downstairs to open for her so she should call a friend and stay there for the night, hung up then put my phone on DND.
I guess it’s better than not sleeping at all…
She screamed my name for a while until one of the neighbors told her to shut up and so she, instead of calling a friend, decided to sleep in the old dog bed outside.
Found her there in the morning and woke up her up to get inside.
She was mad and yelled at me for making her sleep in the dog bed.
She also found a tick on her later and blames that on me too.
We’ve been fighting back and forth over this and so here we are for some impartial voices.
I feel bad that she slept outside but also feel like that was poor choice on her part.
AITA?”
What a strange story!
Family drama never lets us down!
