Former Mechanic Shares Which Car Brands Are Not Worth The Money. – ‘No matter what they always had the same problem.’

by Laura Lynott
A car is a huge investment, even a second car car is a lot of money right now – so this former mechanic’s advice is premium!
Ex mechanic @teetwotymess shared a really valuable bit of insight to her followers who are looking to buy a car but have no clue what to get.
Because we have all been there, right? You bought the car, it looked beautiful and then it turned out to be a big hunk of junk! She has revealed the reliable cars and the hellish ones to be avoided and this insight is golden, y’all!
She said: “I used to be a mechanic for the last five years of my life. This is literally the first year I have not worked in the car field. I see someone say ‘Oh, if you take care of your car, it take care of you.’ That is not 100% true. There are some cars that came to the shop, no matter what they always had the same problem.”
And now we get down to the Tea. This is one for the car buyers!
She said: “Whenever a Jeep came in and they needed some major work, it was usually the AC, the alternator, or belt. It never fails. There’s always three things. Chevy: cluster board, thermostat, or a coolant leak or something somewhere. Certain name brands have certain problems.”
But what about a pretty Italian or German car, huh? Well, according to this lady, nooooo….
She continued: “I don’t like foreign cars. I will never purchase a Ford car but a Ford truck. They do the big ones on a truck. This is a big one. But when it comes down to cars, you can never feel what a Toyota or a Honda and we speak in terms of Toyota Lexus because Lexus and Toyota is made by the same company.”
Well, it looks like some foreign cars might be bad but sticking to Japanese seems to be a good bet, according to our TikTok mechanic! Honda and Toyota are Japanese cars. Or, another option, use public transportation and save a fortune!
Cars are a big expense, so you need to do your homework before you give anybody your hard earn cash!
