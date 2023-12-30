Groom’s Parents Lie About Being Late To His Wedding, But He Has A Back Up Plan And Proves They’re Lying. – ‘They said that they were only five minutes late.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Oh boy, here we go again…
It’s another story from Reddit about someone’s parents who just can’t seem to show up on time…EVER…ANYWHERE.
It’s infuriating!
But did this guy act like a jerk for what he did on his wedding day?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for starting my wedding on time?
“My parents are late for everything. They were late for everything while I grew up and they refuse to care about being late.
They do not care how disrespectful it is to everyone else.
My older siblings have adjusted to this by planning all kinds of slack into their schedules. Our parents showed up late to both of their weddings but that had been accounted for so they were able to participate in the weddings as planned.
The same goes for family get togethers that are hosted by anyone other than my parents.
My siblings plan for them to be late.
He went his own way on this issue.
I went the other way.
When my parents were late for my high school graduation I told them that I would NEVER wait for them for any event that I had power over. And I have held to that.
When my wife and I hosted our first Thanksgiving after we bought our home we started eating on time. My parents showed up late after visiting with other family and were surprised to see us all laying around in tryptophan comas.
My wife and I got married last weekend and the ceremony went perfectly. Other than my mother not being involved in the candle lighting. My older sister was my backup.
You can probably guess what happened next…
My parents showed up 3/4 of the way through the ceremony and ended up sitting at the back of the church.
They kept everything in during the receiving line and the formals. But they let me have it afterwards and before the reception.
They were very disappointed that they did not get to participate in the ceremony and that they missed so much of it.
I was ready for this.
I had one of my friends waiting and he took their pictures when they were entering the church and sitting down at the back. He sent me the pictures as a text and as email.
I asked my parents to show me their invitations. They did not have it with them so I pulled out the one I had ready for this. I showed them the time on the invitation. I asked them what time they showed up. They said that they were only five minutes late and that I was an ******* for not waiting.
He had all the evidence he needed.
I pulled up my text messages and my email. both provided a time stamp of when they showed up 35 minutes late. They said that if I knew they were going to be late that I should have planned for it like my siblings.
I told them that I had not put up with their antics since I graduated from high school and why they thought I would start now almost 15 years later? I told them that my siblings could coddle them all they wanted but to enjoy their time with me they had better learn to be punctual.
They said I was disrespectful and if I did not like their behavior that was entirely my problem. I agreed and said I would be handling all my time with them the exact same way.”
Now it’s time to see what Reddit users said.
This person said he’s NTA at all.
Another individual agreed and said being late is a character flaw.
This Reddit user said they used to be like this…
Another reader made a good point.
And one individual said his parents sound like control freaks.
This story gave me a lot of satisfaction.
Nice work!