December 17, 2023 at 9:37 am

Guy Uncovers A 23andMe Scam That Could’ve Made $20k+ In Referral Cash. – ‘Did they break the law? No.’

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/renelacad

This digital marketer suspects someone made at least $20k with an “unethical” trick to get people to sign up to 23andMe.

Now, there’s no suggestion AT ALL that this was illegal – or that it was in any way connected with 23andMe.

It just looks like someone utilized a loophole to make a lot of cash and did it in a pretty seedy, yet not illegal way!

Source: TikTok/renelacad

@renelacad told his followers on TikTok: “Before I start, I gotta say this this is super unethical. So I don’t recommend anybody do this. But this is gonna be one of the easiest ways to make $20,000 in one week, and it’s completely legal…”

Source: TikTok/renelacad

He continued to tell a story of a woman named Stela who is asking on behalf of her friend Elizabeth for donors to get her pregnant the natural way.

She doesn’t want a boyfriend or a husband, and certainly no commitments.

Oh yeah… and she also wants three kids in the next five years.

I think you can see where this is going… but if you don’t… get ready.

Source: TikTok/renelacad

He continued: “So, after doing a little bit of research, you can clearly tell that this is fake. But a lot of guys, they think down here.”

So of course this fake post from a fake person is getting millions of impressions and thousands of DMs from hopeful “donors” who would love to help make Elizabeth’s dreams come true.

Source: TikTok/renelacad

He finally reveals the scam, “And ladies and gentlemen, the moment you’ve been waiting for. This is 23andme dot com. And essentially, they’re a service that analyzes your DNA, tells you where your ancestors are from tells you about your genetics, but they also do this. They’ll give you $20 for every person you refer to their service.”

Tbh… this is kind of genius.

Source: TikTok/renelacad

He concludes: “All of these guys are not thinking with business. They take this DNA test, where the Stela character makes $20 a pop for every guy that takes it and I’m no maths expert but 4 million impressions, thousands of of guys, $20 a pop. They cleared at least $20,000 and the craziest part? Did they break the law? No.”

Watch the full clip here:

@renelacad

Stela is somewhere in the bahamas chilling rn #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Rene Lacad

Here the internet reacts, of course it does! And I do NOT encourage this either. Like wow….

Still… people kept scheming in the comments…

Source: TikTok/renelacad

Stella ain’t real dude…

 

Source: TikTok/renelacad

Creative brains are a thing too. But this is a little more than that!

Source: TikTok/renelacad

Be careful out there, fam!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter