Guy Uncovers A 23andMe Scam That Could’ve Made $20k+ In Referral Cash. – ‘Did they break the law? No.’
by Laura Lynott
This digital marketer suspects someone made at least $20k with an “unethical” trick to get people to sign up to 23andMe.
Now, there’s no suggestion AT ALL that this was illegal – or that it was in any way connected with 23andMe.
It just looks like someone utilized a loophole to make a lot of cash and did it in a pretty seedy, yet not illegal way!
@renelacad told his followers on TikTok: “Before I start, I gotta say this this is super unethical. So I don’t recommend anybody do this. But this is gonna be one of the easiest ways to make $20,000 in one week, and it’s completely legal…”
He continued to tell a story of a woman named Stela who is asking on behalf of her friend Elizabeth for donors to get her pregnant the natural way.
She doesn’t want a boyfriend or a husband, and certainly no commitments.
Oh yeah… and she also wants three kids in the next five years.
I think you can see where this is going… but if you don’t… get ready.
He continued: “So, after doing a little bit of research, you can clearly tell that this is fake. But a lot of guys, they think down here.”
So of course this fake post from a fake person is getting millions of impressions and thousands of DMs from hopeful “donors” who would love to help make Elizabeth’s dreams come true.
He finally reveals the scam, “And ladies and gentlemen, the moment you’ve been waiting for. This is 23andme dot com. And essentially, they’re a service that analyzes your DNA, tells you where your ancestors are from tells you about your genetics, but they also do this. They’ll give you $20 for every person you refer to their service.”
Tbh… this is kind of genius.
He concludes: “All of these guys are not thinking with business. They take this DNA test, where the Stela character makes $20 a pop for every guy that takes it and I’m no maths expert but 4 million impressions, thousands of of guys, $20 a pop. They cleared at least $20,000 and the craziest part? Did they break the law? No.”
Watch the full clip here:
@renelacad
Stela is somewhere in the bahamas chilling rn #greenscreen
Here the internet reacts, of course it does! And I do NOT encourage this either. Like wow….
Still… people kept scheming in the comments…
Stella ain’t real dude…
Creative brains are a thing too. But this is a little more than that!
Be careful out there, fam!
