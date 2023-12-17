He Ditched His Girlfriend During 5K Run Because He Wanted A Good Time. Now She Won’t Talk To Him.
by Matthew Gilligan
Eat my dust!
I’m sure the guy who wrote this story on Reddit didn’t actually say those words to his girlfriend, but that’s how I imagined it in my head because he admitted that he left her behind during a 5K race so he could get a better time.
Was he a jerk?
Take a look at his story and see what you think.
AITA for ditching my girlfriend at a 5k because I wanted a better time?
“My girlfriend [31f] and I [36m] have been together for about two years now. We live together.
This fella has been training.
About nine months ago I picked up running as a hobby and I have since grown quite fond of it. I currently run an average of 25 miles a week. A few months ago I decided I wanted to try a 5k or 10k, and after some Google searching found a 5k in my city that looked fun. I registered for it, paid the fee, and decided to start training specifically for it.
He tried to tell her…
I mentioned it in passing to my girlfriend that night, and she asked if she could come too. I was psyched about the idea of running a 5k with her and said yes, but warned her that she would probably want to start training because I was going for a sub-27 minute time, which might be tough for a complete beginner.
She said she would like to train with me, which, again, sounded fun.
The next morning I woke up at 5am for my run as I usually do, but my girlfriend was not up for it and told me she’d go later.
It didn’t go very well…
This continued for a week, and then two weeks, and finally I managed to get her up once for a run.
She was miserable the entire time and I basically didn’t get any exercise.
Last Friday, the day before the race, I asked if she was really up for it. She insisted she was.
She then told me that she would just “skip-gallop” it, like she used to do with her mile runs in middle school.
I asked her to demonstrate what a skip-gallop was, and she showed me this bizarre side-stepping gallop, as if she had casts on her legs.
I told her it seemed like a really inefficient way to run, but she insisted it always worked for her.
The big day arrived.
Saturday was the day of the race and right out of the gate she utilized her skip-gallop strategy.
Two minutes in I realized that she was already completely gassed.
She started asking me to wait so we could walk together.
He decided to bail on her.
I apologized, told her I loved her, and left her behind to finish the race.
I ended up with a time of 26:43, beating my goal.
After the race I tried calling her but she wouldn’t pick up. When I made my way back to the car I realized she had left me.
I took an Uber home, and right when I walked in the door, I was met with cry-shrieking about how I ditched her.
It didn’t turn out well…
I tried to calm her down and explain that she kind of brought it on herself but she was not interested whatsoever.
Yesterday she gave me the silent treatment all day.
Do I deserve what I’m getting here?”
Let’s see what Reddit users had to say.
This person he’s definitely NTA.
Another reader can’t believe how she behaved.
This individual doesn’t think her behavior was malicious in any way.
But this Reddit user disagreed with her.
And this person talked about how they run races with their husband.
Listen, it’s completely ridiculous that somebody would try and sabotage all of that training just so they can tag along.
This woman needs a serious wake up call when it comes to not being selfish.
