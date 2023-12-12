She Went On A Date With Somebody 10 Years Older And She Tells The World What It Was Like
by Laura Lynott
This young woman went on a first date with a man 10 years her senior and she spills the beans to everyone online!
Let’s hope this guy doesn’t mind being spoken about because this lady is not holding back but luckily for him, it’s all good.
@softavocodo looked rather happy with herself when she told her followers on TikTok about the date.
She said: “So, I was a few minutes late because that’s just my life. And I walk into the restaurant. He’s waiting for me in the lobby area of the restaurant. And he looked a little bit nervous. I gave him a hug and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m Tinder girl 102,’ because that’s how I first texted him…”
She continued: “So, we laughed about that and then something that I wasn’t expecting. He had a rose. I’ve never had a first date with someone where I got the flower. Or actually, every guy that I dated, I’ve never gotten flowers from in that whole time…
“A couple of days ago, he asked what my favorite color was, which is pink and he said that this is why he asked me because he was planning on getting a flower so that was really freaking nice.”
She said: “I don’t see it as a love bombing thing, I think. I don’t know. I think it was just a nice gesture. And he’s a little bit older and a little bit old school is what he said to me. So that was super, super sweet.
“And right away. We just got into talking and conversation. We had a lot to talk about. We were both going back and forth asking each other questions.”
She said: “I was like, ‘Oh, so you’re saying that’s gonna be a second day, are you?’. And he’s like, ‘Well, yeah.’ He’s like, ‘I think it’s kind of up to you though, if that happens, because like I’m clearly smitten with you and want to see you again and I hope you feel the same way.’
They go hang out again and it seems from the comments, our girl may just be smitten back!
Watch the full clip here:
