‘He makes more than both of you combined!” – Snobby Parents Shocked When Woman Finally Reveals Her Fiancé’s Salary
by Ryan McCarthy
Impressing your significant other’s family is never easy, especially not when they have their nose bent out of joint about how much you make!
While I was taught to never ask about how much someone makes, apparently some “sophisticated” families missed that lesson when they were a kid!
This is true for the family of this reddit user who, after years of enduring her family’s horrible comments about her boyfriend’s career, went against her fiancé’s wishes and revealed how much he makes.
Check it out and see whose side you’re on!
AITA for telling my family how much my fiancé earns after years of them making fun of his job?
My family is very well educated and full of professionals including several doctors, surgeons, dentists, etc. I have a good career and make a good living.
When I met my fiancé, he was at my house to supervise a roofing crew the insurance company hired to replace my damaged roof. I instantly fell for him when he pulled up in his truck and couldn’t keep my eyes off of him for the rest of the day as he gave orders to his men.
Sounds like the beginning of a cheesy Hallmark movie, but still pretty cute!
When we started dating, he was vague about his job and I just chalked it up to him being insecure about me having a better career. I didn’t care about our income imbalance.
When we got serious, we talked about our future plans and that was when he told me the full extent of his little construction company.
But she had no idea that her husband’s construction company wasn’t actually so little!
I was shocked that his construction earnings is as much as my dad’s surgeon salary. Gradually he took me around to the handful of construction lots and shopping centers he owns. His rental income combined with his construction earnings is double that of my dad’s.
He said that few people know about his finances and he expects me to keep what I know to myself.
She agreed, but her judgmental family made staying silent harder and harder!
My dad coined the term “tool boy” and the rest of my family joined in whenever they talk behind my fiancé’s back. They don’t call him that to his face but instead make snide remarks.
Once my mom said during dinner that they’re thinking about hiring someone to mow their lawn then turned to my fiancé and asked him what he charges.
Wow, this guy can really keep his cool, if I were him I would’ve told them myself at that comment! As the couple’s wedding approached, the family’s rudeness only got worse.
Yesterday parents were trying to get me into getting a prenuptial then my dad said, “you have to protect your assets just in case tool boy decides to go slumming.”
She couldn’t take it any more, and broke her promise to her fiancé.
I lost it and yelled at my parents. During our shouting, I blurted out his earnings and that he makes more than both of them combined then I stormed out.
When she told her fiancé, he was understandably upset that she had went back on their deal.
I told my fiancé what happened but instead of supporting me, he got mad that I told his parents that.
I argued that I was defending him then we got into an argument.
My parents and family are mad at me for keeping secrets. My fiancé is mad at me for not keeping secrets.
I’m stuck in the middle and don’t know what to do.
Tough spot to be in, especially when all you want to do is defend your significant other to your family! But although Reddit sympathized with her, users ultimately sided with her fiancé, with this user saying she needed to apologize to her husband.
Another user agreed, saying that while her family admittedly was terrible, but what she did was wrong too.
However this user, while agreeing she was in the wrong, was a little more sympathetic.
The issue of money + family will never end.
I hope they get this worked out, otherwise the future could be rather sticky.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.