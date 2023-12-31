Her Sister Wanted Her To Announce Her Pregnancy At Her Wedding But Changes Her Mind At The Last Minute
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s a story of dueling pregnancies from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page!
And you best believe that things got heated!
Check out this woman’s story and see if you think she was a total jerk to her sister.
AITA for announcing my preganacy at my sister’s wedding?
“I’m 32, my sister is 28, and we’ve always been incredibly close.
Point in case, she was the first person I told that I was pregnant, besides my husband of course.
I told her essentially a week after I got a positive pregnancy test, which was about 3 months before her wedding.
I told her that I was going to tell our parents and my husband’s parents around the 10 week mark, but she told me that I should hold off until her wedding in September.
I’d be like 4 months along at that point, so I wouldn’t be showing really, and she thought it would be so special for her to be able to make an announcement about a “special guest” at her wedding and it be her first niece or nephew, and my parents first grandbaby.
I agreed, because it seemed like it meant a lot to her and, again, we were super close and I was happy to do that for her!
Turns out, the first trimester was awful with morning sickness and exhaustion – I would have preferred to be able to talk about it with my mom, but I was willing to grin and bear it for my sister’s wedding.
Her sister had some news for her.
Well, the wedding came along, and about halfway through the night, I asked her when the announcement was happening.
She told me that she had changed her mind and that her wedding didn’t seem like a good time or place to announce my pregnancy.
I was obviously super upset since I went through a really awful first trimester with only my sister and husband to lean on.
I decided I wasn’t going to put the announcement on hold any longer just for her, so my husband and I pulled my parents aside and quietly told them, and told them to keep it private for the evening.
They were thrilled, lots of hugs, a few tears, but a very touching and private moment.
Literally no one else found out until I announced it on Facebook a week later.
But then her sister caught wind of what happened…
My sister found out around the same time as my Facebook post when my dad mentioned how we told him about it, and she texted me and called me a ***** who made her wedding about myself, and she hasn’t spoken to me since.
I’ve messaged her and apologized probably a dozen times since then, but she refuses to talk to me, and now she refuses to come see her little nephew who is almost a month old at this point.
My parents and partner think I did nothing wrong since she went back on her word, and that I should just wait it out and she’ll come around.
I’m obviously unsure as clearly this has made her so upset with me, and we were so close before.
AITA?”
Check out what folks said about this.
This person said she’s NTA at all.
Another reader has a theory about what happened here…
This individual said her sister is the ******* in this story.
One person pointed out that no one even noticed when this happened.
And this person said her sisters seems to only be interested in her ego.
This is gonna be an uncomfortable situation going forward.
Yikes!
