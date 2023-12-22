His Boss Chewed Him Out When He Took Too Much Break Time, So He Figures Out A Hack To Never Get Caught Again
by Matthew Gilligan
Are you ready for some darn good malicious compliance?
Well, you’re in the right place!
Because this story is about as good as it gets.
The person who wrote it said that they were working as a baker when this all happened…
Boss says the time reported by the punch system is law, watch me use the law to my advantage.
“8 or 9 years ago, I was baker at a popular fast food chain in my country. I always been a model employee, so one day I was surprised the manager asked me into her office.
They were reprimanded but they had a good reason…
She reprimanded me because I had taken a 45 minutes (instead of 30) break one day the previous week.
I remembered that day, and indeed I had taken more than 30 minutes, 31 minutes to be exact, and that was because on my way back, someone had a concern that I took the time to resolve.
Their boss wasn’t buying it.
I explained that to her but she was adamant that the system rounded to the nearest 15 minutes and that if it said 45 minutes, than there was no way I could have only been 1 min late. She made it clear that it was my fault and that the punch system is law since it can’t lie.
They decided to investigate.
On my next shift, I looked into it.
On the punch system, there is a way to see at what time you punched. I realized that the system was not rounding the amount of time you worked/were on break, but rather the time at which you punched.
What happened that day was that I punched out at 10h22, rounding to 10h15, and got back 31 minutes later at 10h53, rounding to 11h, hence the 45 minutes break.
They had a new plan of attack.
Now in my position, I had the luxury of choosing when to go on break as long as they didn’t run out of anything during that time. From that day till the day I switched job a few months later, I made sure to go on break just after the cut-off, and back just before the next one.
For instance, punching out at 10h08, rounding to 10h15, and back-in at 10h52, rounding to 10h45.
I thus ended up with 44 minutes break, that according to the system were only 30 minutes long.
Well, that’s that!
One time, a supervisor told me that it seemed like I was gone for a bit longer than usual, I replied that she saw me punching in and out, and that she could go confirm in the system if she wanted to.
Never heard from it after that.”
Let’s see what Reddit users had to say.
This person talked about how they handled something like this.
Another Reddit user also has to deal with the same system.
One individual shared a story from an old job.
And this reader thinks this whole thing is ridiculous.
That was a good one!
Way to stick it to ’em!
