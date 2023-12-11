December 11, 2023 at 12:29 pm

Home Depot’s Spooky Christmas Decorations Has This Woman Seriously Creeped Out. – ‘Home Depot is trying to ruin Christmas.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@dani_mikoo

I wish every holiday was as spooky as Halloween.

Just think about it: spooky Thanksgiving, creepy Valentine’s Day, horrifying Fourth of July.

The possibilities are endless!

But not everyone is on the same page as me.

A TikTokker named Danielle posted a video and didn’t hold back: she said, “Home Depot is trying to ruin Christmas.”

Source: TikTok/@dani_mikoo

She then showed viewers a creepy, 6-foot tall Jack Frost figure that sells for $199.

Source: TikTok/@dani_mikoo

The voice of the figure says, “Tis the season to be absolutely covered in snow. When you freeze over, I’ll be sure to carve you into a beautiful ice sculpture. How about a swan?”

Let’s just say that Danielle wasn’t pleased.

Source: TikTok/@dani_mikoo

Check out what she had to say.

@dani_mikoo

HOME DEPOT IS RUINING CHRISTMAS #christmas #homedepot #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – Danielle Mikolajczak

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about it.

One person definitely does not agree!

Source: TikTok/@dani_mikoo

Another viewer said this woman missed out on some formative experiences.

Source: TikTok/@dani_mikoo

And one TikTokker said this is PAYBACK.

Source: TikTok/@dani_mikoo

The spookier the better in my book!

I’m already preparing for NEXT Halloween.

