Home Depot’s Spooky Christmas Decorations Has This Woman Seriously Creeped Out. – ‘Home Depot is trying to ruin Christmas.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I wish every holiday was as spooky as Halloween.
Just think about it: spooky Thanksgiving, creepy Valentine’s Day, horrifying Fourth of July.
The possibilities are endless!
But not everyone is on the same page as me.
A TikTokker named Danielle posted a video and didn’t hold back: she said, “Home Depot is trying to ruin Christmas.”
She then showed viewers a creepy, 6-foot tall Jack Frost figure that sells for $199.
The voice of the figure says, “Tis the season to be absolutely covered in snow. When you freeze over, I’ll be sure to carve you into a beautiful ice sculpture. How about a swan?”
Let’s just say that Danielle wasn’t pleased.
Check out what she had to say.
@dani_mikoo
HOME DEPOT IS RUINING CHRISTMAS #christmas #homedepot #fyp #foryou
And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about it.
One person definitely does not agree!
Another viewer said this woman missed out on some formative experiences.
And one TikTokker said this is PAYBACK.
The spookier the better in my book!
I’m already preparing for NEXT Halloween.
