December 5, 2023 at 3:47 am

Home Owner Discovers Handyman Installed A Salad Bowl As Their Bathroom Sink. – ‘There’s the price tag on it!’

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/Source: TikTok/@thecannedmemes

Well, some people really are strange and whoever fitted this bathroom, went and put a green salad bowl in as a sink!

But while some people are like actually what about this. Others weirdly like the look of that green salad bowl sink.

Source: TikTok/@thecannedmemes

@thecannedmemes shared a clip on TikTok of his discovery when he was working as a handyman on a client’s bathroom.

He spotted something weird about the unusual green sink and then found how flimsy it was. He looked under the sink and found the price tag and ‘salad bowl’ label still there! Ah ha!

Source: TikTok/@thecannedmemes

He said: “Here’s one I haven’t seen before. The sink is actually a salad bowl. Yep. There’s the price tag on it. That’s a 14 inch salad bowl.”

Well, it does look kinda cool though…

Source: TikTok/@thecannedmemes

Here’s the full quirky sink clip:

@thecannedmemes

I searched 2 years for the bowl #funnyvideos #salatbowl #sink

♬ Originalton – Canned Memes

 

Here’s what people thought of this weird salad bowl sink:

Salad bowl sink getting love….

Source: TikTok/@thecannedmemes

Maybe it can double up as a… I don’t know… salad bowl for bathroom parties.

Source: TikTok/@thecannedmemes

What’s with all this salad bowl sink love? Weird. I mean it IS a salad bowl and NOT a sink…

Source: TikTok/@thecannedmemes

Yeah, this is a new one for sure.

I mean… it does look kind of cool, but there’s no way a plastic salad bowl is going to hold up to repeated use.

I hope they get their money back for this shoddy work!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter