Home Owner Discovers Handyman Installed A Salad Bowl As Their Bathroom Sink. – ‘There’s the price tag on it!’
by Laura Lynott
Well, some people really are strange and whoever fitted this bathroom, went and put a green salad bowl in as a sink!
But while some people are like actually what about this. Others weirdly like the look of that green salad bowl sink.
@thecannedmemes shared a clip on TikTok of his discovery when he was working as a handyman on a client’s bathroom.
He spotted something weird about the unusual green sink and then found how flimsy it was. He looked under the sink and found the price tag and ‘salad bowl’ label still there! Ah ha!
He said: “Here’s one I haven’t seen before. The sink is actually a salad bowl. Yep. There’s the price tag on it. That’s a 14 inch salad bowl.”
Well, it does look kinda cool though…
Here’s the full quirky sink clip:
@thecannedmemes
I searched 2 years for the bowl #funnyvideos #salatbowl #sink
Here’s what people thought of this weird salad bowl sink:
Salad bowl sink getting love….
Maybe it can double up as a… I don’t know… salad bowl for bathroom parties.
What’s with all this salad bowl sink love? Weird. I mean it IS a salad bowl and NOT a sink…
Yeah, this is a new one for sure.
I mean… it does look kind of cool, but there’s no way a plastic salad bowl is going to hold up to repeated use.
I hope they get their money back for this shoddy work!