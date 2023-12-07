‘I’m now writing in British slang.’ – Boss Asks Teachers To Write Reports In Their Language Of Origin And Gets Hilarious Responses
by Trisha Leigh
If you believe everything you read on Reddit, you might be wondering whether or not there is a single good boss still left on planet Earth.
OP and his colleagues, who teach English as a Second Language in China, are not going to convince you otherwise.
They’ve always written their end-of-semester reports in either English or Chinese, since those are the two languages their boss reads easily.
For background I teach English as a second language (TEFL). At the end of each semester we’re required to write class reports.
Previously we had to write our reports in English or Chinese so that they could be read easily by management (we’re in China).
For some reason, this time they were asked to write in the “language you speak at home.”
Management decided that we shouldn’t do this and instead write them “using the language you would speak at home.”
Now his boss is having to translate Russian, French, and his own British slang.
Cue malicious compliance: several of my colleagues are now writing reports in French, Russian, German, and Spanish.
English is my first language so I still write in English, however to meet my boss’ request I’m now writing in British slang.
Instead of writing “Class A is very good” I now write “Class A are the dogs bollocks.”
For bad classes I no longer write “Class B is struggling with writing” I would write “Class B couldn’t write their way out of a wet paper bag.”
My boss is now struggling but refuses to admit defeat. She’s instead spending a lot of time using translation software to understand what we’re writing.
I don’t think this trend will continue, do you?
The only one who doesn’t love it is OP’s boss.
As you know, all English is not the same.
People in the comments have tons of suggestions.
Even some Americans were chiming in.
It is classic, after all.
There are some great ideas here.
I wonder how long they will let OP keep it up.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, bad bosses, boss, language, malicious compliance, reddit, revenge, top, white text