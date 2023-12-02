‘I’m tired of adulting wrong.’ – Shopper Says Don’t Store Berries In The Boxes You Buy Them In
Food storage alert!
Today we have one key tip about how to make sure the food you’re buying doesn’t go bad before it needs to. And we could all benefit from knowing a trick like that.
It comes to us from a woman named Shayla who said that people shouldn’t keep fruits in the plastic packages they come in when purchased from a store.
Shayla said that those packages should only be used to wash the fruit and then it should all be moved over to an airtight container.
She said, “I thought that people did this for aesthetic reasons.”
But then the reveal: she added, “I didn’t know it keeps your fruit longer!”
I did not know that!
Take a look at what she had to say.
Thanks for the advice!
This is good info to know!