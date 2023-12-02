December 2, 2023 at 12:25 pm

‘I’m tired of adulting wrong.’ – Shopper Says Don’t Store Berries In The Boxes You Buy Them In

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@shaylahaveryoates

Food storage alert!

Today we have one key tip about how to make sure the food you’re buying doesn’t go bad before it needs to. And we could all benefit from knowing a trick like that.

It comes to us from a woman named Shayla who said that people shouldn’t keep fruits in the plastic packages they come in when purchased from a store.

Source: TikTok/@shaylahaveryoates

Shayla said that those packages should only be used to wash the fruit and then it should all be moved over to an airtight container.

She said, “I thought that people did this for aesthetic reasons.”

Source: TikTok/@shaylahaveryoates

But then the reveal: she added, “I didn’t know it keeps your fruit longer!”

I did not know that!

Source: TikTok/@shaylahaveryoates

Take a look at what she had to say.

@shaylahaveryoates

Who knew there was a wrong and right way to store fruit?! 🤯 #fruitstorage #foodstorage #kitchenhacks #kitchenstorage #howtostorefood #howtostorefruit #fruitmold #foodstoragetips #foodstoragehacks #foodstorageideas #kitchenhack #kitchenware

♬ original sound – SAVERY

Here’s what folks had to say.

One person clearly needs more adulting advice from people like her.

Source: TikTok/@shaylahaveryoates

Another individual offered another tip.

Source: TikTok/@shaylahaveryoates

And this TikTokker is a BELIEVER.

Source: TikTok/@shaylahaveryoates

Thanks for the advice!

This is good info to know!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter