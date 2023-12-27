Kid Buys Photographer’s Motorcycle And Then Uses His Pics To Try And Sell It For $500 More. So He Gets Hilarious Revenge.
A sad fact of life is that there are always going to be people out there willing and ready to take advantage of other people – and some of them don’t look at all like what you’d think.
OP was selling his motorcycle. A kid came by saying he was interested, but had no riding gear with him. OP rode the bike for him, sold it for $100 less than listed, and even delivered it to the kid’s house since he had no helmet.
Two years ago I sold a motorcycle on Craigslist.
The guy who bought it was an early 20s guy who didn’t bring any riding gear with him. Said he’d left it at home and saw my ad while he was at work.
I rode the bike down the street and back for him. He said it sounded fine.
Long story short, I let him talk me down $100 because he seemed like a nice kid.
I rode the bike to his sister’s house for him, had my wife follow and pick me up.
And now… the trouble starts…
The next day it’s back on Craigslist. For $500 more than I was asking.
USING MY PICTURES.
I’m a professional photographer. I’ve had my photos on magazine covers.
I was okay with a jerk kid conning me and flipping the bike, but not with using my pictures.
OP was fine admitting he’d gotten taken, but texted the kid and told him to take down the pictures and use his own. He refused.
So I sent him a text telling him to take the ad down and post his own pictures.
He didn’t.
So, OP used the kid’s phone number to post an ad about chickens and goats for sale.
So I posted my own Craigslist ad that said something like:
“Free Chickens. And Goats. I’m old and tired and I think it’s time to quit. I’ve got 600 hens and enough roosters to keep them laying. Also 40 milk goats. I just want to make sure they go to a good home. First come first served. Se habla espanol.”
And I posted his phone number.
When he called to ask about the chickens, the kid was obviously at the end of his rope.
I waited a day. Called from my home phone at 9:30 at night.
“Hello?” He sounded tired.
“Estoy llamando por las gallinas,” I said. I’m calling about the chickens.
“Ain’t no ******’ chickens! ! No chickens, *******!”
I waited half a second, then said, “¿Tienes cabras?”
“NO ******’ GOATS!” he yelled, then hung up.
OP got a text the following day saying he’d taken the pictures down, now could OP do the same with the ad about the chickens?
Then next day he texted me.
Told me he’d changed the pics and could I please take down the ad for the chickens.
I thanked him for taking down my photos, and asked him what the he meant about the chickens?
OP was pretty pleased with himself, and I’ve gotta think Reddit is going to love this one, too!
First come, first serve.
This person thinks OP let the kid off too easy.
But this commenter says that’s patently ridiculous.
Feel free to use this one for yourself.
Cruel and heartless? Really?
I think this was the perfect level of revenge for the crime.
Personally.
