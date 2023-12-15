Meta’s Secret AI Could Be The Most Powerful Yet
by Trisha Leigh
I don’t know about you, but when I read headlines like this my mind goes to every single disaster/science fiction movie I’ve ever seen.
And those things never end well for the humans.
Even so, Meta is off and running on a new AI project that’s supposed to leave others in the dust.
The Wall Street Journal reported that they are secretly (I guess not anymore) developing a powerful new model they claim will compete with GPT-4 and ChatGPT in the near future.
No one has any details as of yet, but with the success of their language model, LLAMA-2, there’s no doubt they have the talent there to make it happen.
This new AI will be “several times more powerful” than LLAMA-2, though, which seems to indicate Meta knows that offering isn’t going to be able to compete long term.
Zuckerberg initially tasked his team with creating a generative AI system that can “produce human-like expression.”
So many jokes, so little time.
The company’s lawyers are hoping Zuckerberg will rethink allowing the new AI tech to be open-source, as that would open doors for lawsuits over copyright infringement.
With Google and Microsoft already in court over similar issues, it would be smart to let those play out before jumping into the deep end.
The race has been on for awhile, but with Meta and Apple lacing up their shoes and joining, insiders are waiting with anticipation to see what will happen next.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · ai, artificial intelligence, facebook, meta, meta creating new ai bot, meta generative ai, science, single topic, top