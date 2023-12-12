Mom Refused To Punish Her 7-Year-Old Daughter For Holding Hands With A Boy Who Wasn’t Her “Boyfriend”
by Matthew Gilligan
Kids will be kids, right?
And sometimes, they like to pretend that they’re grownups in different ways, like pretending they’re married and playing house.
And that brings us to today’s story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.
Check out what this mom had to say and see if you think she was out of line.
AITA for not punishing my 7 y/o daughter for her play-relationships?
“My husband and I have a 7 year old daughter together, Layla.
A few months ago, Layla got a “boyfriend”, Lucas. They are both 7, so it’s obviously not a real relationship.
They just hold hands sometimes and they drew each other hearts for valentines day.
There was an incident…
This week, Layla was apparently holding hands with another boy – who also sent Layla a Valentine’s day love letter – and Lucas took offence to it.
We found out because Lucas’ parents called to tell us Lucas won’t be coming over to us this Saturday like it was originally planned, because he is mad at Layla.
And her husband and her aren’t on the same page about this one.
My husband wants us to punish Layla and wants me to have a talk with her about faithfulness.
At first I thought he was joking, but no, he was serious. He says that Layla cheated on Lucas and I, as her mother, should do something about it.
I told my husband that Layla is 7, not a cheater and I won’t treat her as such. He then accused me of “raising a cheater” and encouraging the bad behaviour.
AITA for not wanting to punish Layla?”
