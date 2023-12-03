Neighbor Tells Her To Build A Fence If She Doesn’t Want Kids Climbing Her Tree, So She Maliciously Complied
Why don’t I put up a fence if I don’t want your kid climbing in my trees? Done.
“Not myself, but my aunt has some new neighbors renting the house next to her (owned) property.
Their neighbors don’t keep an eye on their kids…
These guys have a toddler and a slightly older child and dog that they love to leave outside unattended (absolutely priceless when child services showed up and the 2 year old was alone in the front yard).
And it got pretty heated.
The bigger kid had started coming into her yard and climbing one of her trees, and she asked them to keep their kid out of her yard and trees kindly as she doesn’t want a lawsuit if the kid falls and breaks a leg on her property. Guy says if it’s such a big deal why don’t you just put up a fence?
So there was only one solution!
She cut down the tree the kid was climbing and a few others and stacked all the limbs into a 6ft wall of natural fence.
Guy was mad. Asked her why she had to be such a ***** about it.
Sorry, thought we were taking your advice.”
