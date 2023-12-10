Neighbors Insisted He Clean Some Runoff, So He Power Washed To Show Them How Dirty Their Driveway Really Was
by Matthew Gilligan
Ahhhh, it’s yet another story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page about some neighbors who weren’t super thrilled with what someone did.
And the person who wrote it was not messing around!
They started by saying they were helping out at their mother’s house…
You want me to clean your side path? No problem.
“So a few years ago I was helping to lay a new concrete driveway at my mother’s house.
Some of the runoff water ran into the neighbour’s side pathway leaving a slight discolouration.
The neighbor wasn’t happy.
A simple wash would have removed this, but the neighbour complained and told us we had to clean it up.
Now this is fair enough, but they weren’t very polite in asking us about it especially when we had no idea it had happened.
Anyway, I agreed to clean the path for them.
This path really needed some cleaning.
So I got out the power washer and started at the front of the house.
This path has not been cleaned in a LONG time, so the power washer was making a noticeable difference.
Up the path I went doing a very thorough job of getting all the years of grime off, including the slight concrete slurry from our work.
They decided to prove a point.
I continued up to the point where the runoff started, and then I stopped.
I left a perfectly etched line that really made it obvious just how filthy the path was before I washed it.
Up it went, all the way up the side of the house, plain to see.
I’d cleaned up every last bit of concrete runoff and made that pathway shine, until it didn’t.
Hey, only doing my job!
They couldn’t really complain as it wasn’t my job to clean the entire path and I had cleaned up all the concrete runoff as agreed.
My mother doesn’t get along with them at all so she was happy with the result even though she didn’t originally want me to clean it for them.”
