Nurse Ubers to Work Because It’s Cheaper Than Paying for Parking. – ‘Parking is the bare minimum.’
by Matthew Gilligan
This story is gonna annoy the heck out of all of you…that’s a fact!
A nurse named Sarah posted a TikTok video and let viewers know that she takes an Uber to work at a hospital instead of driving.
Hmmm…
Sarah can be seen in the video riding in the back of an Uber on her way to work.
The text overlay on the video reads, “When it’s cheaper to Uber to work than pay for parking.”
That’s ridiculous!
Check out her video.
@sarahkrugel1
paying to park at work should be a crime #nursetok #nashvillenurse #leavingbedsidenursing
Here’s how folks responded.
One person shared how they feel about this.
Another TikTokker pays a crazy amount of money to park at their job.
And one individual quit a job because of the parking situation.
This is ridiculous!
I’m glad she called out her job out for this!
