Nurse Ubers to Work Because It’s Cheaper Than Paying for Parking. – ‘Parking is the bare minimum.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@sarahkrugel1

This story is gonna annoy the heck out of all of you…that’s a fact!

A nurse named Sarah posted a TikTok video and let viewers know that she takes an Uber to work at a hospital instead of driving.

Hmmm…

Source: TikTok/@sarahkrugel1

Sarah can be seen in the video riding in the back of an Uber on her way to work.

Source: TikTok/@sarahkrugel1

The text overlay on the video reads, “When it’s cheaper to Uber to work than pay for parking.”

That’s ridiculous!

Source: TikTok/@sarahkrugel1

Check out her video.

@sarahkrugel1

paying to park at work should be a crime #nursetok #nashvillenurse #leavingbedsidenursing

♬ Lovin On Me – Jack Harlow

Here’s how folks responded.

One person shared how they feel about this.

Source: TikTok/@sarahkrugel1

Another TikTokker pays a crazy amount of money to park at their job.

Source: TikTok/@sarahkrugel1

And one individual quit a job because of the parking situation.

Source: TikTok/@sarahkrugel1

This is ridiculous!

I’m glad she called out her job out for this!

