May 17, 2024 at 6:11 pm

Jimmy John’s Employee Refused To Break The Restaurant’s No Cash Rule, And Threw A Customer’s Sandwich In The Trash

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@sarah_conner1

I understand that most people don’t carry cash around these days, but I think this is pretty ridiculous.

The video showed a customer talking to a Jimmy John’s employee, who tells him that he’ll have to throw away the sandwich he made for him because of the store’s strict no-cash policy.

The worker said, “No. I’m not going to risk my job for you” after the man asked if he could have the sandwich.

Source: TikTok/@sarah_conner1

The two went back and forth and the employee eventually said, “Can you do us a favor and quit wasting our time, and just go? There’s nothing we can do for you.”

Source: TikTok/@sarah_conner1

The customer said, “I’ve waited years for this to happen. Digital currency—it’s really screwed over America, hasn’t it?”

At the end of the video, the employee threw the sandwich in the trash.

Bam!

Source: TikTok/@sarah_conner1

Let’s take a look at the video.

@sarah_conner1

customer at jimmy johns wasn’t able to pay for his food in cash due to the system being down and employee throws sandwich in garbage #jimmyjohns #nocash #systemdown #cantacceptcash #customerservice

♬ original sound – 🩷SarahConner🩷

Here’s what folks had to say.

One person nailed it.

Source: TikTok/@sarah_conner1

Another viewer was a fan of this guy.

Source: TikTok/@sarah_conner1

And one TikTokker was impressed!

Source: TikTok/@sarah_conner1

Seems kind of ridiculous to me…

Give the man his sandwich!

Categories: STORIES
