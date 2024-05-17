Jimmy John’s Employee Refused To Break The Restaurant’s No Cash Rule, And Threw A Customer’s Sandwich In The Trash
I understand that most people don’t carry cash around these days, but I think this is pretty ridiculous.
The video showed a customer talking to a Jimmy John’s employee, who tells him that he’ll have to throw away the sandwich he made for him because of the store’s strict no-cash policy.
The worker said, “No. I’m not going to risk my job for you” after the man asked if he could have the sandwich.
The two went back and forth and the employee eventually said, “Can you do us a favor and quit wasting our time, and just go? There’s nothing we can do for you.”
The customer said, “I’ve waited years for this to happen. Digital currency—it’s really screwed over America, hasn’t it?”
At the end of the video, the employee threw the sandwich in the trash.
Bam!
Let’s take a look at the video.
customer at jimmy johns wasn’t able to pay for his food in cash due to the system being down and employee throws sandwich in garbage #jimmyjohns #nocash #systemdown #cantacceptcash #customerservice
Seems kind of ridiculous to me…
Give the man his sandwich!
