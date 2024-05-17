She Was Woken Up By The Viral “Number Neighbor” Trend In The Middle Of The Night, So She Makes Sure The Number Never Texts Her Again
by Ryan McCarthy
After a certain time of night, you really have to consider if whatever you’re texting someone is worth it.
For example, a medical emergency? Completely worth it. But a gif of a cat eating a whole jar of peanut butter…. Honestly also pretty worth it.
But in all seriousness, you never know if the stupid meme you sent is going to wake someone up, and keep them up, especially if they’re a light sleeper!
So when this user was contacted by her “number neighbor” at 1 in the morning, she decided to give them a piece of her mind, and make sure they never texted her again!
But did she go too far on them? See for yourself!
AITA for telling off my “number neighbor?”
In case you’re not familiar with “number neighbors,” it’s this stupid Twitter trend going around.
You text the next phone number up or down from yours on the off chance you get a funny response or become best friends or whatever.
It’s basically bothering a stranger to get a reaction and a screenshot to post.
And while OP had seen the memes, her number neighbor actually ended up reaching out to her too!
I had only heard of it briefly from the occasional memes they produce but I was contacted by one of mine last night.
As a little context, I’m an incredibly light sleeper and falling asleep is at least an hour long ordeal. I usually keep my phone on silent at night but I had forgotten to silence it before bed.
This has happened before and it was never an issue because the late night text phase of my life is essentially over.
Of course, her number neighbor texted her at the worst possible time.
I get woken up by my phone going off a little after 1 o’clock this morning.
I check the notification and don’t recognize the number, I didn’t even draw the connection that it was basically my number with a digit changed because I was half asleep.
All the text said was “Hi ! I’m your number neighbor.”
I was super annoyed but I put the phone down and tried to go back to sleep (which took several hours as per usual).
But when OP woke back up, she decided to give her number neighbor a piece of her mind!
I saw it again this morning when I got up and got re-irritated all over again. I decided to reply:
NN: Hi! I’m your number neighbor
Me: did you really need to do this at one in the morning?
Me: did your need for attention/something cute to post on social media justify waking up a complete stranger?
Me: here’s hoping 0328 (my other NN) is more considerate than you are gif of Tyrion Lannister giving a very unenthusiastic cheers
Unsurprisingly, the number neighbor didn’t have much to say to her response!
Needless to say I haven’t heard back.
My husband said I should have just left it alone because it was probably just some dumb kid.
Did I overreact/AITA?
I mean, she didn’t have to go that hard on the poor kid, but he also didn’t have to wake her up at one in the morning! How did he expect she was gonna react?
But TikTok wasn’t as kind to OP, saying she sounded like she had a horrible attitude!
This user said just because they texted you that late doesn’t mean they’re expecting a response that late.
But this person disagreed, saying they shouldn’t have to change their phone settings so people can freely text them after their bedtime.
But finally, this person pointed out that our phone is always notifying us of something, and most of the time the notifications are completely pointless.
Hate to say it, but I’m with OP!
No one likes being woken up in the middle of the night!
