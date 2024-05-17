Super Rude Customer Demanded Better Lettuce On His Taco Pizza, So They Took It To The Extreme
by Ashley Ashbee
I really admire people who work customer service and probably couldn’t do it myself.
I’ve seen so many videos and heard so many stories of people being so mean to them.
This story is a perfect example. Read about how these workers not only had a thick skin about a bad customer, but a sense of humor, too!
I cut lettuce how they wanted
I work somewhere that sells pizza. At my store we do not get the veggies pre cut, we cut them by hand (minus the mushrooms and black olives).
This includes lettuce, tomato, green peppers, and onions.
A customer ordered taco pizza, it is topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and chip crumbles.
Some people just have to poo in the punch bowl.
He called in after getting home to yell at an employee about the size of the cut lettuce.
Then he came in and threw an absolute tantrum over the lettuce.
Like full on meltdown, cussing at the employees, yelling at other guests who were telling him to calm down.
Hasn’t anyone ever told him that you don’t mess with people who make your food?
Well last night he ordered again.
In all caps in the notes (he ordered online) he wrote “CUT THE ******* LETTUCE SMALLER!!!”
I took the measured amount of lettuce out and minced the **** out of it. It was basically lettuce confetti when I was done.
Topped his pizza.
I’m not sure I’ve needed to censor a story this much.
He checked it before he left and said “are you ******* serious? This is ridiculous. I’m NOT paying for this and I’m never coming back again!! You people are ******* stupid! I’m calling corporate!”
To begin with it was like 1 in x 2in so not even that big at all. Literally no one else has ever complained.
And the order description says chopped lettuce not shredded so we’re cutting it to spec anyway.
One of our teenage employees quipped to me that if he thinks the lettuce is sooooo big they feel sorry for his wife 😆😆
Let’s see what people in the comments had to say.
Yes and yes. Although, lettuce is fair because it’s fab in tacos.
I would prefer finer lettuce, too, but I think the point was that the customer was abusive and it needed to stop.
I was surprised by the amount of lettuce comments.
I don’t know why bad customers think that this is a bad thing. Get over yourself!
This customer should be banned for abusing staff.
I’m glad it worked out.
It’s too bad that so many people get so angry about the silliest things and take it out on employees.
