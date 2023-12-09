Olive Garden Customers Order One Never-Ending Pasta Deal To Eat It “Family Style” And It Actually Worked
by Laura Lynott
This trio are no fools when it comes to ordering a budget feast at Olive Garden and they make a never-ending pasta deal stretch all night.
The folks in this TikTok video look like they are having the actual time of their lives, eating like kings and queens and they’ve been so clever, ordering the never-ending pasta deal and making it go on and on and on.
But wait til the ending and you’ll see that maybe being a bit too greedy can wind up punishing you too!
@callmebelly told his followers: “One of us is going to get the never ending pasta and then everybody else is going to order different things, so that we still have one never-ending and then the other people get what they want and we’re just going to stick to the plan.”
The friends sit there munching away on this non-stop meal and the margaritas look to be flowing too.
But by the end of the night, it looks like they’re about to burst. After all. That was a LOT of food for a few people.
“We got too full and only got one pasta refill,” the TikToker said. “I went home with 3 soups, 2 salads, 1 app, and 3 entrees and 5 breadsticks.”
Not bad for a budget-friendly night out!
Watch the full clip here:
@callmebelly
olive garden is my favorite place on earth #olivegarden
Here’s what people thought of the friends’ feast:
You go, fam!