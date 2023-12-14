Parents Demolished Their Daughter’s Room After She Moved Out. Now She’s Accusing Them Of Wanting To Get Rid Of Her Forever.
AITA for demolishing my daughter’s room after she moved out?
“My 18 yr old daughter, Meg, is in college. She moved in with her boyfriend a few months ago, which left her old bedroom empty.
They decided to do some remodeling.
Her bedroom used to be right next to our tiny living room.
To make our tiny living room into a normal sized living room, we knocked out my daughter’s room’s wall, refloored the space and fixed the walls.
Now it looks like the bedroom was never there and we have a spacious living room.
And their daughter is pretty upset about the whole thing.
When my daughter came home to visit and saw that her room is gone, she made a huge deal about it.
She got all emotional and said if we never wanted to let her move back, we should’ve just said so instead of completely demolishing her room.
And now things have escalated.
I told her that if anything happens and she needs to move back, we will welcome her and she could sleep on the couch as long as she wants.
But she accused us of wanting to get rid of her forever and for her to never visit us since we got rid of her room so fast, only a few months after she moved out and we should’ve waited longer.
AITA for not waiting longer with the renovation?”
That kid ain’t happy, I can tell you that much!
Hopefully they can patch this up (no pun intended).
