Parents Reprimand Babysitter For Eating Some Of Their Food And She’s Thoroughly Confused
by Trisha Leigh
People who haven’t done it think babysitting is an easy gig; after all, we let teenagers do it, right?
As a teenager who babysat and hated it, I can promise you it’s anything but easy.
OP does it as a part-time way to earn money. When she recently babysat for two boys, the parents left money to order pizza and breadsticks, which she did.
I (20f) babysit for some extra cash on the side. This just happened and it’s eating me up so here we go.
So, the family ordered pizza for dinner. Mom left cash on the table for me to pay. It was me, and two boys (7 and 10) large cheese pizza and breadsticks.
When they came home and she mentioned she’d liked the pizza, they were confused and then told her they weren’t paying for her to have dinner, too.
When the parents came home to relieve me they asked how tonight went. I said fine, and said that the pizza place was really good as I had never ordered from there before.
Mom looked at me puzzled, and asked why I ate the kids dinner.
I said I just had two pieces of pizza and a breadstick. I feel as if this was not an inappropriate amount to eat.
However, the parents disagreed. Dad said that they didn’t expect to have to feed me dinner as well, and told me not to eat their family’s food.
I have always been under the impression that the babysitter is allowed to have a reasonable amount of dinner if they’re expected to serve dinner.
I’ve babysat a few times in the past and have never encountered this.
OP left unsure whether or not she did anything wrong, because she normally assumes that if she’s serving kids a meal, it’s ok for her to have some.
Overall, I am very uncomfortable and confused by this experience.
Both boys were fed, and did not complain about being hungry for the rest of the night.
I personally have always assumed, perhaps wrongly, that if I am expected to serve dinner as a sitter than I am welcome to have a serving.
Is this something anyone else has experienced?
AITA?
Has she been wrong all of this time? Reddit is weighing in!
The top comment wonders whether they were expecting leftovers – but OP replied they had some left.
And this person says they wouldn’t work for that couple again.
And this commenter agrees.
They should be careful this doesn’t result in more fair working demands.
This person wishes OP would have the confidence to tell them why she’s not coming back.
I agree and would never have accepted a job from them again.
There are more than enough babysitting jobs to go around.
