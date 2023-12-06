Postal Service Worker Warns About The USPS’s New Address Change Policy. – ‘A $1.10 verification fee will be charged to your credit card.’
by Matthew Gilligan
US Postal Service employees work hard and they don’t always get the respect they deserve.
They deliver our mail in the rain, sleet, snow, and everything in between so when they give us advice about our service, we listen!
A postal employee shared a video on TikTok and he gave viewers a heads-up about the new change of address policy from the USPS.
He said, “Before, if you moved, you would either turn in a form to the post office, or you would do it online.”
With the new method, people will receive an email with a QR code after they submit their change of address form.
He explained, “You must then take your ID or driver’s license with that QR code and go to the post office in person so they can make the change. This is to avoid any kind of fraud where someone would just go online and make a forward in your name.”
According to the USPS, people might be sent a QR code to their email only if the other identity verification methods fail after someone puts in a request online.
The USPS website says, “A mobile phone number verification may be required, and a One-Time-Passcode or verification link will be texted to your cell phone. A $1.10 credit card identity verification fee will be charged to your credit card. The billing address on the credit card must match either the old or the new address used in the COA request. Prepaid cards and gift cards are not accepted.”
Good to know!
Check out his video.
