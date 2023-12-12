She Catches Uber Eats Driver Trying To Take Her $500 Dyson Airwrap And Uber Responds In The Comments
by Laura Lynott
This woman claims her $500 Dyson Airwrap was stolen after her Uber Eats driver dropped the product off – but now after the TikTok, the company say they’ve taken action!
@maiaks808 told her followers she’d waited so long for the product and got it on a Black Friday sale, only for it to be snatched as soon as it was dropped off.
A camera filmed the delivery driver as he dropped the Dyson Airwrap off with food and then moment later, a man he was with stole the product.
The woman showed the clip on TikTok and told her followers: “Storytime of this man and his friend who stole my $500 Dyson Airwrap on Black Friday. So, as you can see here, this is my Uber Eats driver who shows up, only has one drink in his hand and goes off camera to grab the rest of our express delivery from his friend off camera and then walks away from the camera out of frame.”
She added: “Then (he) walks back to make it look like he’s kind of resetting the camera and putting in the order down. So, this all feels like totally normal. He’s talking to this friend here off camera, then watch as he pushes the delivery box out of the way… So he’s clearly trying to get the ulta delivery box, which has my Dyson Airwrap, which all of you know like, is an amazing product that I’ve waited two years to buy.”
She continued: “He pushes it off a frame, so also when he’s taking the delivery photo, it’s out of frame. Then you can see on my neighbor’s camera them talking to each other and I they think they’re like ‘should I do it, should I, should I not.’ And his friend walks away at this point, but then the timestamps which I can show later, or if you guys are interested 10 seconds later, his friend comes back, grabs the box and leaves. We filed many complaints of both through the portal and over the phone to Uber Eats, and they’ve been absolutely terrible. So help us.”
Watch the full video here:
@maiaks808
Super sketch and @Uber Eats customer service has been atrociously unhelpful. Please TikTok community do your thing @Ulta Beauty #dysonairwrap #theft #ubereatsdriver #ubereatsstories
Uber has got on this and said they investigated and took action! Well, good stuff.
