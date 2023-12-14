She Made Fun Of Her Hinge Date’s Mullet, So He Got Furious And Put A Hex On Her. But Is It Real?
by Matthew Gilligan
Long live the mullet!
I’ve always lived by those words and it’s easy to see why…because mullets rock!
But I guess not everyone shares that opinion…
A woman named Sofia posted a series of videos showing what happened when she dared to make fun of a Hinge date’s mullet.
How dare she?!?!
The video showed the mulleted man saying “**** you” to Sofia as he points angrily at her… and she couldn’t stop laughing at the situation.
The man then called her a ***** as the woman continued to laugh.
She then said, “Oh my God, how did that happen?”
The text overlay on the video reads, “i invited this guy over from hinge and he got SO MAD AT ME for making fun of his mullet.”
Here’s her first video.
@sofiamillsmusic
deleting hinge forever im done #trending #fy #hinge
A second video showed the man putting some kind of hex on Sofia as she sat on the floor.
And yes, Sofia was still laughing at him.
@sofiamillsmusic
Replying to @kvmil i thought it was a joke but i woke up and a chunk of my hair is missing… #trending #hinge #fyp
In the third video, Sofia and the mullet man talked about what happened.
They said they were playfully bantering with each other but things took a wrong turn and got ugly.
But the two seemed to work through their differences and were going to continue to hang out.
@sofiamillsmusic
heres the storytime youve all been waiting for!! sry we r awk lol #trending #fyp #hinge
I feel like we’re being played a bit, but whatever. It’s the Tok.
Let’s see what people had to say.
This person nailed it.
Another viewer took things to far with a guy once…
And this person just isn’t buying it…
Was it real or just a skit?
Perhaps we’ll never know…
