She Took Her Blind Fiancé’s Dinner After He Wouldn’t Stop Touching Her Food With His Bare Hands
by Matthew Gilligan
Never touch another person’s food without permission!
You probably heard that when you were growing up, but did you know that rule includes someone you’re in a relationship with?
I did not know that!
The woman who wrote this story was NOT having it when her fiancée touched her food and now she wants to know if she reacted badly.
AITA for taking my Fiancèe’s dinner after he touched mine?
“My (f26) fiance (m32) is blind.
We don’t disagree a lot except, he always gets bothered whenever I eat different food from what he’s eating when we go out.
Like, if we’re having dinner out and I order else, he’d instantly get upset and accuse me of treating him as less than when I just have different taste in foods.
This situation was STRANGE.
I’d just eat what he eats to keep the peace (I eat out alone as alternative) but since he clearly doesn’t trust me, he’d randomly touch my plate to see if I’m having the same dish.
This caused huge arguments between us and I told him to stop doing it and he said he would.
And then it happened…
We went out to eat nights ago, and I ordered the same dish he ordered. When the food arrived, he looked somewhat uncomfortable. I asked what was wrong and he refused to say, and before I could even grab the fork he extended his arm and his hand touched the food on my plate.
She was NOT happy.
He moved quickly and started excusing what he did saying he “just wanted to make sure…” but I lost it on him.
I felt so grossed out and there was no way I could eat the food after he touched it.
He tried to get me to drop it saying i shouldn’t be grossed out by his hand, and that I overreacted etc… but I grabbed his plate and told him that I was taking it as my dinner.
He at first asked me to be “rational” and give the plate back but I refused. An argument ensued and we had a fight. He then ended up leaving started spam texting me accusing me of being bitter, pathetic and childish, and robbing his dinner.
And things got pretty heated.
He went to stay with his friend who picked him up and his friend sided with him saying I was in the wrong. Even went as far as to say that I was abusing my fiance and financially controlling him when I pointed out that I was the one who paid for the food.
The problem is magnified now with him wanting an apology and me refusing to give him one. My parents think I should have more patience and that this is just typical “love spats” between us but I’m not sure.
AITA for how I handled this?”
Check out what folks had to say.
This person said she’s NTA and listed a whole bunch of red flags going on here.
Another individual agreed and added something else.
This reader said he’s gaslighting her.
One Reddit user thinks something else might be going on here.
And this individual said she needs to think about marrying this guy…
Keep your hands to yourself!
Are we clear about that…?
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.