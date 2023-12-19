She Was Charged $16 For Water Because Of Waiter’s Deceptive Practices. – ‘These waiters know what they’re doing.’
As far as restaurant experiences go, it doesn’t get much more shady than this!
The age-old debate: tap vs bottled water at the table.
One woman’s experience at a nice restaurant in town really soured the memory of a great night out for her daughter’s birthday.
And it started within the first 5 seconds of the seemingly-innocuous interaction with the server.
As he approached he cracked open a fancy bottle of water, without asking for preference.
Huh. Ok, maybe that’s just this particular restaurant’s M.O.
But then he does it again…!
As she explains, no one at the table drank more than half of their first glass, most not more than 3 sips!
The shock didn’t hit her until the next day.
Now she explains she’s not being cheap. She knew the restaurant they chose was on the pricey side.
But it doesn’t matter the situation, you can feel cheated in any setting.
It’s all about that human interaction.
So she took to TikTok to ask if she’s wrong about feeling this way.
I don’t know about you, but I’d be incredibly frustrated.
Has this ever happened to you? Nothing like deceptive practices to leave a bad taste in your mouth. I feel like restaurant service for a large part, has definitely gone down hill – less service and costs more. #silverliberation #deceptivebusiness #finediningrestaurants #greyhairmodel #saltandpepperhair #diningout #lasvegasdining #womenover50style #fyp #diningexperience #Naturalgreyhair #waitstaff #restaurantexperience
Here’s what other folks thought:
I think it’s safe to say this commenter speaks for most of us?
One TikTok user highlighted one of the biggest grievances. One that’s happening far too often.
THE HOVERING!
I agree with Jamie here though:
What do you think? Does this make you want to check your bill before you sign next time?
Either way you shake it: the whole thing just feels dishonest.
