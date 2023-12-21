Squid Game Contestant Reveals What It Was Like To Be On The Game Show. – ‘It was insane.’
by Laura Lynott
A Squid Game contestant has spilled all of those beans from behind the scenes and parts sound almost as gruelling as the actual show!
So, I guess it was kind of a prelim if you took part in the Netflix reality show of the futuristic death-drama game, it was going to be somewhat tough. But from what @alliegh508 says, it sounds really rough.
She told her followers on TikTok: “So, let me just say that it really was the craziest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. It honestly feels kind of like a fever dream. They flew me out from New York to London…”
She added: “Once we landed, we went straight to a hotel. We were not allowed to talk to any of the other contestants or you would be disqualified. You would not be able to go on the show. Oh my God. I was so nervous. I was literally freaking out.”
Well, yes – you were on a reality TV version of Squid Game…
She added: “We all knew the first game was gonna be red light green night, but they don’t tell you anything. They don’t tell you a single thing. So it was all just guessing. For the first game we woke up bright and early. It was like super super bright and early and it was still pitch black outside.”
So, was it night or day? Hmmm. I don’t know how this contestant faired… But finally. The game. She made it to Red Light Green Light. And…
She said: “It was insane. Yes, it was cold. I was fine. I’m also from Chicago. So maybe for some other people it was a little bit colder… Then we had to get our squids on and our mics on. Some people did have dummy mics… I had a real mic. I was super excited though.”
And the game?
She continued: “We went in and they filmed us reacting to the set to everything around. They pulled the people forward to have conversation…”
This story goes on a while so I cut to the chase here…
She added: “I ended up crossing the line at the last second. So, when you see Trey and his mom. They were lovely people by the way, cross the line, not when I crossed the line. It was such a long, long, long game.”
Anyhow, there’s more – so check the video out here all you Squid Game fans!
@alliegh508
#squidgamethechallenge #sgtc #player335
Here’s the public reax:
NINE HOURS to run five minutes?….
Squid Game contestants should really be running for their lives! But hey, it’s all just reality TV.
Hmmm. Eek.
Honestly, this sounds like hell.
No Netflix game shows for me!
