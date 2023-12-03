Target Customer Shares PSA On Store’s Ring Camera “Scam.” – ‘This is an error listing and we can’t honor it.’
by Laura Lynott
We’ve all been there, bought something online for an offer and then realized, wait, that ain’t actually an offer!!!
But this woman claims that Target were advertising ring cameras online with gift cards but then when the camera arrived, the gift card failed to and it seemed this offer wasn’t a thing after all…
Now, she’s warning others to take care when ordering online and the internet reveals others have had the same experience and they learned the hard way.
@doc.dunn told her TikTok followers: “I know there’s so much more going on in the world right now but if this protects one person by sharing the story, it’s so worth it to me. So, Target is having this huge special about a ring spotlight cam. And if you scroll down to the bottom, it says you get a $130 gift card, so I’m like wow, that’s amazing.”
She added: “You can buy a ring camera for $160 and get $130 gift card. Perfect for the holidays. What a great idea. So I bought two one for myself. And then one for my parent for Christmas. I thought this is so great. And this has been up for five days. Now this is the ad and I’m like, this is awesome. What a great deal.”
She said: “I’ve been telling everyone I know. Hey, you gotta check out this really great deal from Target. Now I’m not a really big Target person. I’m more of like an Amazon, Macy’s kind of gal, but I just thought this was so good. And it pains me because I am a big stockholder in Target and I am in shock right now.”
She called Target and finally got through to a supervisor but the convo didn’t go how she wanted.
She added: “So this lady gets on the phone and she goes, ‘Hi. Just so you know, this is an error listing and we can’t honor it.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no, you have to honor it. It’s on right now as we speak. It’s been on for like five, six days, that you get a gift card for every ring purchase.’ And she goes ‘No, it’s an an error. We cannot do anything about it.’ And I’m like, ‘Isn’t that like bait and switch? Isn’t that you know, like a scam?.’ And she’s like, ‘No, nope, you could just return it. The internal team is working on it right now.'”
Anyhow, to cut to the chase – this woman didn’t get a gift card and now she’s looking for others to help in this complaint to Target! Ouch.
