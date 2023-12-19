Teacher Insists That Anemic Girl Give Blood Against Her Doctor’s Orders, So She Leaves School In Protest
AITA for leaving class after my teacher wouldn’t drop a topic I had asked her to drop?
“My(16F) school has two blood drives each year.
Only those 16 and up can give blood. The day before the drive, students go class to class to ask who wants to participate that can.
They came into my class and asked.
All but three students raised their hands, me and two others.
The teacher wanted to know what was up.
The teacher, who is big on giving to those in need starting asking us why we didn’t raise our hands.
When she asked me, i told her that i wasn’t allowed to and physically couldn’t as i am anemic.
The teacher wasn’t buying it.
My doctor told me not to give blood outside of a hospital. She said that wasn’t a valid reason and i spent over ten minutes trying to explain why i couldn’t but it was like she just couldn’t understand.
Other students had also tried to explain but she wasn’t having it.
She tried to reason with the teacher.
I started to get frustrated and i asked if she would please just leave it alone and that i just wasn’t going to give blood because i didn’t want to end up getting more upset and accidentally raising my voice or saying something that would get me in trouble.
She said “not until you give me a reason why”.
See ya later!
I gathered my things and told her that if this bothered her so much problems to contact my dad and talk to him.
I also told her that i was going to the office to file a complaint because getting mad at me for something like this was extremely unprofessional on her part and i wasn’t going to deal with this.
Most people are not on her side on this issue.
I texted my friends about it and one of them said that i should have just shut up and dealt with it, that my response was rude and disrespectful.
Another friend agreed with her and now my friend group is split.
My mom also said i was out of line and that i should have waiting until lunch to report it.
My dad says he agrees with me and will have a conversation with the school about it.
I feel a little bad though, was my reaction really that disrespectful? I didn’t mean for it to be.
AITA?”
