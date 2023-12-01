Teenager Ruined Her Stepsister’s Quinceanera Dress, So Parents Made Her Pay $3,000. – ‘She scribbled sharpie all of the expensive dress.’
by Trisha Leigh
Even though there are thousands of well-functioning blended families out there, when we hear the word “stepsisters” most of us still associate it with the evil Cinderella type.
OP’s teenage daughter is living up to the stereotype, unfortunately, in this story.
She and her husband married when their girls were young (under 10) and they’re pretty close in age. Now they are teenagers and for the most part get along.
My oldest ( Bethany 16) has a step sibling ( Maria 14 almost 15). Bethany and I are white while my husband and Maria are Mexican descent.
They have been in each other lives since they were 6 and 7 and overall the relationship is good until recently.
Her stepdaughter is Mexican and so is planning her quinceanera. She’s very excited and her mother and OP’s husband have taken her to get an expensive dress for the occasion.
Maria quinceanera is coming up and my husband and his ex wife took her to get her dress.
The dress and alterations came to around 3000 dollars.
Her daughter has been obviously jealous of the party, and OP tried to remind her that she had her own big sweet 16 party earlier in the year. Still, after a small argument, her daughter ruined her stepdaughter’s dress.
My daughter has been very jealous of the whole party. I’ve informed her it is part of the culture just like when she had a huge sweet sixteen party with her friends.
I spent more time with her to try to make her feel better about it and got her own much cheaper dress for the party.
The party is suppose to be in two weeks but my daughter after an argument with Maria about the tv she scribbled sharpie all over the expensive dress and ripped the back.
The story short everyone was mad.
OP paid them for the dress so they could get a replacement, and has told her daughter she’ll need to get a job and pay her back every penny.
I gave money to my husband and his ex to try to get a new dress ASAP.
I informed my daughter she will need to get a job and pay back the full price of the dress as punishment.
Her daughter is accusing her of choosing the stepsister over her, but is she?
We got in a huge argument over it and the whole situation isn’t fair that I am choosing Maria and being a huge jerk.
Am I being a huge jerk?
Whooo boy, let’s hear Reddit’s verdict on this one.
The top comment says OP’s daughter is old enough to know better.
This person says it’s only fair the daughter has to make this right.
And this commenter is hoping that the daughter at least feels badly.
They say the daughter is trying to distract from the point.
They could charge her with a felony if they wanted to.
OP should be glad no one is after more than the money at this point.
And she needs to find a way to make her daughter understand that fact.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, daughter, dress, fashion, jealous stepsister, picture, quinceañera, reddit, top