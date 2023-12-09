They Told Her No Dogs On Their Property, And Now She’s Blaming Them For It Being Very Sick. – ‘Found him in the garden eating my crops.’
AITA for not being upset that my friend’s dog could die because of me?
“I was hosting a big garden party at the weekend. I invited my entire friend group plus their partners, one of my friend takes her dog everywhere. I told her no pets were allowed.
Although it was a garden party we were in and out of my home and I have 4 cats. My cats do not like dogs and neither do I.
Anyway my friend showed up with her dog, I told her that her dog was not welcome in my home or garden. And asked her to please take her dog home or elsewhere.
I thought my friend left. I went inside to sort some things out.
I went into my garden about 15 minutes later and my friend was standing there in my garden talking to our friends. She doesn’t live that close so I was confused.
I went to ask her how she got back so quickly, she told me she just popped in and was going since her dog isn’t welcome.
I asked her where her dog is and she shrugged her shoulders and said he was around.
I went looking and found him in the garden eating my crops and making a mess.
I was angry and told my friend to get her dog off my property.
A few hours later she called me asking me what her dog ate, I had no clue. My gardener plants and attends everything,
I told her I didn’t know, but told her he’d made a huge mess, dug things up and clearly eaten things.
She shouted at me that her dog is sick and that I need to find out what the dog ate. I told her I had no idea, but I’d text my gardener to ask, but it was really her problem.
I did send the text, but my gardener didn’t answer. My friend called again wanting to know what her dog ate, but I told her I still didn’t know. She told me I obviously don’t care if her dog passes away and called me an *******.
I still don’t know what her dog ate, but apparently he is very sick and might pass away.
I feel bad, but I told her not to bring her dog on my property so I don’t feel responsible like she says I am.
AITA?”
