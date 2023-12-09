December 9, 2023 at 10:58 am

They Told Her No Dogs On Their Property, And Now She’s Blaming Them For It Being Very Sick. – ‘Found him in the garden eating my crops.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/AITA/iStock

I’m one of those people who typically likes dogs way more than people, so I never like to read a story about a dog being sick or injured.

On the other hand, I also am not a huge fan of people who don’t know how to listen to others, so this story is a bit of a mixed bag for me.

Was the person who wrote it wrong for how they acted toward a friend and her dog?

Read on to get the whole story.

AITA for not being upset that my friend’s dog could die because of me?

“I was hosting a big garden party at the weekend. I invited my entire friend group plus their partners, one of my friend takes her dog everywhere. I told her no pets were allowed.

They were clear with her friend.

Although it was a garden party we were in and out of my home and I have 4 cats. My cats do not like dogs and neither do I.

But she didn’t listen…

Anyway my friend showed up with her dog, I told her that her dog was not welcome in my home or garden. And asked her to please take her dog home or elsewhere.

I thought my friend left. I went inside to sort some things out.

I went into my garden about 15 minutes later and my friend was standing there in my garden talking to our friends. She doesn’t live that close so I was confused.

I went to ask her how she got back so quickly, she told me she just popped in and was going since her dog isn’t welcome.

I asked her where her dog is and she shrugged her shoulders and said he was around.

The dog was misbehaving.

I went looking and found him in the garden eating my crops and making a mess.

I was angry and told my friend to get her dog off my property.

And now the pooch was in distress.

A few hours later she called me asking me what her dog ate, I had no clue. My gardener plants and attends everything,

I told her I didn’t know, but told her he’d made a huge mess, dug things up and clearly eaten things.

She shouted at me that her dog is sick and that I need to find out what the dog ate. I told her I had no idea, but I’d text my gardener to ask, but it was really her problem.

And now the dog is REALLY sick.

I did send the text, but my gardener didn’t answer. My friend called again wanting to know what her dog ate, but I told her I still didn’t know. She told me I obviously don’t care if her dog passes away and called me an *******.

I still don’t know what her dog ate, but apparently he is very sick and might pass away.

I feel bad, but I told her not to bring her dog on my property so I don’t feel responsible like she says I am.

AITA?”

Check out what folks had to say about this.

One person said they’re NTA and that this is all their friend’s fault.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another individual also said they’re NTA and talked about how they handle their dog.

Source: Reddit/AITA

One Reddit user is sad about what happened to the dog, but…

Source: Reddit/AITA

This reader had a lot of different thoughts about this situation.

Source: Reddit/AITA

And one Reddit user said she’ll probably going to try to get them to pay and laid out how they should handle it.

Source: Reddit/AITA

I don’t think these two are going to be friends anymore…

Just a hunch…

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: ANIMALS
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter